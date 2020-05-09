Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $9.40 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 694,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,818,000 after purchasing an additional 138,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

BLK traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $498.78. 450,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,213. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,145 shares of company stock valued at $74,225,628 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

