Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,611,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Republic Services by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,486,000 after buying an additional 490,107 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after buying an additional 464,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,062,000 after buying an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $81.31. 1,032,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.