Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. 8,374,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,579,699. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

