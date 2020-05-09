Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 3,702 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ecolab by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after acquiring an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 493,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after acquiring an additional 493,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.76. 1,052,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,667 shares of company stock valued at $56,128,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

