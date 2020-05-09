Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals comprises approximately 2.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $33,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,811,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,015,000 after acquiring an additional 336,940 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $6.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.48. 808,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,379. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

