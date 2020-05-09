Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,380 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 469,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. G.Research lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

LYV traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. 10,712,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.34 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles bought 2,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,113.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

