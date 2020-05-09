Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $234.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day moving average of $223.03. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

