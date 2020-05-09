Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,879 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 875.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 34,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.5% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 17,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $4,420,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $56.10. 2,938,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,911. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

