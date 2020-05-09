Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 54,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 606.2% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,533 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 5,031.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 172,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.67. 10,161,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $127.03.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

