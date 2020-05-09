Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.26. 2,191,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

