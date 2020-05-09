Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 169 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 172,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total value of $595,518.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,019.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,266. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

