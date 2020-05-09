Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 4,238 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after buying an additional 5,862,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Nike by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,017 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,380,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.