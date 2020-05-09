Boston Financial Mangement LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 307,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,157,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,151,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,531 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

