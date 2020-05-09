Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

