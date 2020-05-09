Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Up 13.1% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) traded up 13.1% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.18, 757,231 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 587,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightsphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

