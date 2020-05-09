Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.15-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. 16,960,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.