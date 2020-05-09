Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.72. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

