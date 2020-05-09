Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.03. 1,666,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,806. The firm has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.72. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.