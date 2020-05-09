Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,177,000 after buying an additional 89,429 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,570,000 after buying an additional 160,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,947,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,672,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,247 shares of company stock worth $1,355,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 888,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.14. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

