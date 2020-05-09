Brokerages Anticipate TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TAL Education Group.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.53 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,235,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,756,000 after purchasing an additional 944,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,590,000 after purchasing an additional 233,799 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 198.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,268,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,499. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.51 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.