Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.13 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WASH. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $4,245,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 203.4% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 22,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 92,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,521. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $548.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

