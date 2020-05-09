Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 112,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,030. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.09. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.