Brokerages Set La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) PT at $8.00

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LJPC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,703. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

