Brokerages Set Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price at $108.67

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Middleby news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 6,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,026,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 190,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Middleby by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.55. Middleby has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 12.10%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

