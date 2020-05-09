Brokerages Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT at $279.96

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.90.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded up $7.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $312.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,421,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,805. The company has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.