Brokerages Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Price Target at $16.20

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Olin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Olin by 91.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,000. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

