Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camden Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Camden Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.47.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 723,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 567,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 507,653 shares during the period. Presima Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,118,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 244,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.