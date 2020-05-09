Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.47.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $88.46. 723,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $95,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 567,370 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 507,653 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,118,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 244,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

