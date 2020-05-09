Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,199. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

