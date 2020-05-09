Capco Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capco Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,799 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for about 10.2% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Marriott International worth $21,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,797,000 after purchasing an additional 871,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,269,000 after buying an additional 1,444,875 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,589,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,718,000 after buying an additional 214,793 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,031,000 after buying an additional 547,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,831,000 after buying an additional 94,272 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,265,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,250. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut their target price on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.19.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.