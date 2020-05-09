Capco Asset Management LLC Has $132,000 Position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Capco Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc comprises about 0.1% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGR traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 457,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,918. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $60.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

RGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $438,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,599 shares of company stock valued at $969,576. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

