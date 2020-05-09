Capco Asset Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Capco Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,849 shares during the quarter. Landstar System comprises 2.9% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

LSTR stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.23. 266,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $119.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.25.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.49.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

