Capco Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Raven Industries comprises approximately 3.0% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Raven Industries worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raven Industries stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $21.85. 168,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,916. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

In related news, Director Jason M. Andringa bought 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $63,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAVN. BidaskClub cut shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. National Securities raised shares of Raven Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

