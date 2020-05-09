Capco Asset Management LLC Purchases 83,154 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Capco Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,070.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,154 shares during the period. CarMax comprises 2.2% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of CarMax worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,867,000 after acquiring an additional 58,588 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $1,852,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CarMax by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,758. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

