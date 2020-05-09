Capco Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Capco Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 13.4% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Progressive worth $28,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 3,560.8% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 427.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Progressive by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. 4,325,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

