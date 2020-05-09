Capco Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Capco Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for approximately 6.1% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBA. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.31. 948,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

