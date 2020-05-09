Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are upbeat about Cardiovascular Systems’ year-over-year uptick in both global coronary and peripheral device revenues in the quarter. The newly-launched next-generation peripheral OAS with GlideAssist was notable in the quarter. Viperwire Advance’s launch post FDA approval instill optimism. Distribution agreement with OrbusNeich is going well. A strong solvency and capital structure and its product innovation efforts via R&D investments also buoy optimism. It put up a robust show in the second-quarter fiscal 2020 with better-than-expected revenue results. It has outperformed the industry over the past three months as well. However, the wider-than-expected loss, economic doldrums due to the coronavirus outbreak, operating loss and contraction of gross margin are concerning. Also, the company faces a stiff competition.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.13. 243,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,780. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,574,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $196,291,000 after acquiring an additional 143,709 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

