Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.52. 671,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.01. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

