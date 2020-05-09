Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) shares rose 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.42, approximately 1,463,624 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 928,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

TAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $178.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,594.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Harris purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,397 shares in the company, valued at $277,841.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $198,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

