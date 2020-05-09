CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) PT Raised to $48.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

WIPKF opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

