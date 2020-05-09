Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) Shares Up 21.3%

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC)’s share price shot up 21.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.91, 1,691,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,456% from the average session volume of 108,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Centric Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,671 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centric Brands in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Centric Brands by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Centric Brands by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

