Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCS. Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $5,702,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Century Communities by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 126,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 133,181 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.76. 383,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,246. The company has a market cap of $741.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Century Communities has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $602.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

