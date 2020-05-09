Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VKTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 1,091,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $467.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

