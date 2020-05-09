Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.Charles River Laboratories Intl. also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.72.

NYSE CRL traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $159.56. 433,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average of $144.67. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

