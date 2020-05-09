Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.Charles River Laboratories Intl. also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.60 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.72.
NYSE CRL traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $159.56. 433,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average of $144.67. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.