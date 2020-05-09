Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Price Up 9% on Earnings Beat

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) rose 9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $157.28 and last traded at $156.56, approximately 772,367 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 448,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.66.

The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total value of $1,368,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after purchasing an additional 353,231 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,284,000 after acquiring an additional 87,523 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70,813 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 27.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 578,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,987,000 after acquiring an additional 122,897 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.