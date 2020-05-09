Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 169.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048,162 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Chevron worth $120,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,584,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

