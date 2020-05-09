Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.47. 8,584,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. The company has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

