Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,584,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

