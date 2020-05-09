CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.77

CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

CHINA COAL ENER/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches and develops, designs, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA COAL ENER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA COAL ENER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.