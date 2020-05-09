Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 55,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 107,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,246. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

